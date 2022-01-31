Video: Doncaster plasterer left devastated after thieves steal his van with tools inside

Banby Dun Dad Scott Preston was devastated after three men stole his van from Fir View Terrace in the early hours of Saturday (January 29). This video shows CCTV footage of three men suspected of the theft.

Scott’s partner Rachel Coulthard said: “We had just got the van before Christmas His work van was full of tools he has accumulated over the past 10 years of being a plasterer.

“The tools weren’t insured, the van was so we’re left now with nothing.The van was parked how it’s always parked on the street where we live. It’s disgusting.

“People have been helpful offering to lend tools but I need the car for work. We’re having to juggle things and wait for the insurance. We’re not in a position to go out and buy another van.”

The van is a white Ford Transit, reg 2010NL60UJV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police quoting crime number 142645322.

Scott has made a list of tools and equipment which were inside his van:

Makita dab radio

3 Makita chargers

2-3 Makita drills

5 Makita batteries

Makita grinder

Makita planer

2 mac allister circular saws

Evolution chopsaw

Titan hammer drill

Tile cutter

2 paddle mixers

Transformer/110 box

5 Marshalltown/ox trowels

3 red spirit levels (1 like new)

2 grey spirit levels