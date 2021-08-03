Video appeal: armed robbery in Doncaster – do you know these men?

At around 9.30pm on Monday 19 April, it is reported that three unknown men approached a property in the Kirk Sandall area carrying weapons, including wooden bat, a hammer and a knife.

The group forced entry to the property and attacked one of the occupants, leaving him with a stab wound to his hand. The men then left the address.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out, but officers are now in a position to release CCTV footage of three men they believe could hold vital information about what happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirk Sandall robbery suspects

They are all believed to be white men aged between 18 and 30.

Do you recognise them? Can you help with enquiries?