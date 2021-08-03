Video appeal: armed robbery in Doncaster – do you know these men?
Officers investigating an armed robbery in Doncaster, have released CCTV of a group of men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
At around 9.30pm on Monday 19 April, it is reported that three unknown men approached a property in the Kirk Sandall area carrying weapons, including wooden bat, a hammer and a knife.
The group forced entry to the property and attacked one of the occupants, leaving him with a stab wound to his hand. The men then left the address.
Extensive enquiries have been carried out, but officers are now in a position to release CCTV footage of three men they believe could hold vital information about what happened.
They are all believed to be white men aged between 18 and 30.
Do you recognise them? Can you help with enquiries?
If you have any information, contact 101 quoting incident number 971 of 19 April, or alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.