Unlicenced driver caught twice behind the wheel in a week by Doncaster police
A driver in Doncaster hadn’t learnt his lesson after being stopped by police last week.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 2:15 pm
Officers from the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the vehicle pictured on Mansfield Road in town on Thursday, March 3.
They got the driver to pull over, a driver they had stopped less than a week earlier to discover he had no licence.
A spokesman said: “The driver still doesn't have a licence, although he does now have an L plate!
"The vehicle has been seized and the driver reported to court...again.”