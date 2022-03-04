Unlicenced driver caught twice behind the wheel in a week by Doncaster police

A driver in Doncaster hadn’t learnt his lesson after being stopped by police last week.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 4th March 2022, 2:15 pm

Officers from the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the vehicle pictured on Mansfield Road in town on Thursday, March 3.

They got the driver to pull over, a driver they had stopped less than a week earlier to discover he had no licence.

The driver was stopped twice within a week

A spokesman said: “The driver still doesn't have a licence, although he does now have an L plate!

"The vehicle has been seized and the driver reported to court...again.”

