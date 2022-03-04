Unlicenced driver caught twice behind the wheel in a week by Doncaster police

Officers from the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the vehicle pictured on Mansfield Road in town on Thursday, March 3.

They got the driver to pull over, a driver they had stopped less than a week earlier to discover he had no licence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver was stopped twice within a week

A spokesman said: “The driver still doesn't have a licence, although he does now have an L plate!

"The vehicle has been seized and the driver reported to court...again.”