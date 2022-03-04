Two people rushed to hospital after late night house fire in Doncaster

Two people were taken to hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

One hose reel and main jet were used to extinguish the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to a house fire last night

The incident was dealt with by 1am and an investigation is now nderway into the cause.

One crew from Edlington was called to a deliberate fire involving two vehicles at a car wash on Station Road, Conisborough on Wednesday at 8.38pm.