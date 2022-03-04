Two people rushed to hospital after late night house fire in Doncaster
Three fire engines were called to the scene of a house fire on Broadgates in Finningley at 10.34pm last night (Thursday, March 3).
Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:41 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:42 pm
Two people were taken to hospital. Their condition is not yet known.
One hose reel and main jet were used to extinguish the blaze.
The incident was dealt with by 1am and an investigation is now nderway into the cause.
One crew from Edlington was called to a deliberate fire involving two vehicles at a car wash on Station Road, Conisborough on Wednesday at 8.38pm.