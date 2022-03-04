Two people rushed to hospital after late night house fire in Doncaster

Three fire engines were called to the scene of a house fire on Broadgates in Finningley at 10.34pm last night (Thursday, March 3).

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:41 pm
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:42 pm

Two people were taken to hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

One hose reel and main jet were used to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters were called to a house fire last night

The incident was dealt with by 1am and an investigation is now nderway into the cause.

One crew from Edlington was called to a deliberate fire involving two vehicles at a car wash on Station Road, Conisborough on Wednesday at 8.38pm.

