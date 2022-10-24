Two teenage boys threaten to stab Doncaster taxi driver after failing to pay the fare
Enquiries on on-going following reports of a taxi driver being threatened by youths.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a call on 22 October around 1.30pm that two teenage boys, believed to be around 15-years-old had failed to pay a taxi driver for their trip in Balby."The taxi driver approached the two boys and asked for his fare.
"The boys are then alleged to have threatened to stab the driver.
"No weapons were seen and the driver was uninjured."