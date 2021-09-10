Two men under arrest following Doncaster town centre burglary

Two men are currently under arrest in relation to a burglary in Doncaster town centre last month.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 10th September 2021, 12:19 pm

On August 30 reports were received that a shop on Frenchgate had been broken into.

The suspects were quickly identified.

Read More

Read More
Man held over threats to kill after armed police surround Doncaster tower block

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two arrests have now been made in relation to the Frenchgate burglary

Last night (Thursday) one of the men was located in the Market Place area and arrested, he was also wanted for failing to appear at court.

This morning, a 39-year-old man, was located in the Wheatley area.

He is under arrest on suspicion of burglary and two further offences of theft.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.