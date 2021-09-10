Two men under arrest following Doncaster town centre burglary
Two men are currently under arrest in relation to a burglary in Doncaster town centre last month.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 12:19 pm
On August 30 reports were received that a shop on Frenchgate had been broken into.
The suspects were quickly identified.
Last night (Thursday) one of the men was located in the Market Place area and arrested, he was also wanted for failing to appear at court.
This morning, a 39-year-old man, was located in the Wheatley area.
He is under arrest on suspicion of burglary and two further offences of theft.