On August 30 reports were received that a shop on Frenchgate had been broken into.

The suspects were quickly identified.

Two arrests have now been made in relation to the Frenchgate burglary

Last night (Thursday) one of the men was located in the Market Place area and arrested, he was also wanted for failing to appear at court.

This morning, a 39-year-old man, was located in the Wheatley area.

He is under arrest on suspicion of burglary and two further offences of theft.