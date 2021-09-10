Man held over threats to kill after armed police surround Doncaster tower block

Armed officers, numerous police vehicles and dogs raced to Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake last night.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy police activity in the area near to the blocks of flats throughout the evening.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 24-year-old man is currently in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police flooded the area around the tower blocks at the bottom of Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake last night.

"Police were called to Thorne Road at 6.42pm following reports that a 35-year-old man had been threatened by an unknown man.

“Officers responded immediately and arrested the 24-year-old nearby in Intake, Doncaster.”

Eyewitnesses reported seeing police in the vicinity of the three blocks, which are made up of Westminster House, Shaftesbury House and Lonsdale House.