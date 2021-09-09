Armed police surround Doncaster tower block as major incident reported
Armed police have reportedly flooded a Doncaster housing estate tonight following reports of a serious incident.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 8:07 pm
Residents in Intake have reported seeing armed police near to the tower blocks at the end of Shaftesbury Avenue.
Photos show a number of police vehicles at the scene shortly after 7pm.
Police dogs have also been reported at the flats, made up of Westminster House, Shaftesbury House and Lonsdale House.
Eyewitnesses have also reported heavy police activity on nearby Leger Way.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.