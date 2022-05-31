Two men arrested in Doncaster city centre in relation to public order and theft offences

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested two men today (Tuesday, May 31).

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 8:26 pm

A 33-year-old from Hexthorpe was arrested in the Frenchgate, he was wanted for questioning in relation to allegations of theft and public order.

He was recognised by a PCSO and detained with assistance from security staff. He remains in custody.

A second man was arrested on Athron Street

Later a 50-year-old of no fixed abode was arrested on Athron Street and was remanded in custody to appear at magistrates’ court for an offence of breach of a court order.

