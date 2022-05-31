Two men arrested in Doncaster city centre in relation to public order and theft offences

A 33-year-old from Hexthorpe was arrested in the Frenchgate, he was wanted for questioning in relation to allegations of theft and public order.
He was recognised by a PCSO and detained with assistance from security staff. He remains in custody.
Later a 50-year-old of no fixed abode was arrested on Athron Street and was remanded in custody to appear at magistrates’ court for an offence of breach of a court order.