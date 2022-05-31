Edlington shooting: Ninth man arrested after victim, 27, was hit by a firearm discharging

Police were called to Prince’s Crescent shortly before 1pm on Sunday May 22.

A 27-year-old man suffered wounds consistent with a firearms discharge to his right arm. He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

A 23 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill. He remains in police custody.

The scene of the shooting

On 29 May Kian Thorpe of Baines Avenue, Edlington was charged with attempt murder, two counts of possession of a controlled drug and two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug after being arrested on 28 May.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy arrested last week (28 May) on suspicion of attempted murder have both been released on bail.

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.

A 19-year-old man arrested on 26 May on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

A 44-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on 24 May have been released on bail.

Police are still keen to hear from anybody who may have information that can help the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 454 of 22 May.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.