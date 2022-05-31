Hospital anaesthetist who injected partner during exorcism ceremonies struck off

Hossam Metwally, aged 61, was jailed last September for 14-and-a-half years after he left Kelly Wilson close to death with multiple organ failure.

Metwally made dozens of video recordings of himself administering fluids through a cannula to Ms Wilson while chanting as part of a “dangerous perversion” of the Islamic Ruqya ritual.

Ms Wilson was found at Metwally’s home in Grimsby, on July 4 2019 in a deep coma, on the brink of a cardiac arrest and with a fluid line inserted in her chest after engaging in an exorcism ritual the previous evening.

Metwally, who worked at the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in the town and also ran a pain clinic from his home, denied injecting anaesthetics into Ms Wilson during an eight-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was convicted of endangering his partner’s life and admitted further counts of voyeurism against two female patients following his conviction.

The court heard he took pictures and moving footage of the women, without their knowledge and in a state of undress, when they attended his clinic for treatment.

He also altered some of the images to make them appear indecent and erotic.

On Tuesday, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel concluded he should be erased from the medical register after it ruled his fitness to practise was impaired because of his convictions.

Tribunal chairwoman Remy Alabi said: “The tribunal considered that a fundamental aspect of a doctor’s role is to be trustworthy and act with integrity and within the law, and Dr Metwally has significantly departed from this.

“His actions have caused serious harm to Miss A (Ms Wilson) and the two victims of his voyeurism. He has brought the reputation of the profession into disrepute and has breached a fundamental tenet of the profession.

“Moreover, there is no evidence that Dr Metwally has any insight into his actions; there has been no apology and no expression of remorse.

“The tribunal was satisfied that Dr Metwally’s behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with continued registration.”

Dr Metwally did not attend the hearing.