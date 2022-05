Stephen, 50, was last seen yesterday (May 30) leaving his home address in Doncaster.

The police said Stephen has access to a red Ford Focus, registration PL07 EBK.

Anyone with information on Stephen or his car, or can assist officers with their enquiries please call 101 quoting 1104 of 30 May 2022.

Have you seen Stephen?