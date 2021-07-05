Two cars have been set on fire deliberately over the weekend in Doncaster

A further two cars have been deliberately set aflame in Doncaster – both occurring over the weekend.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 5th July 2021, 12:26 pm

A car was deliberately set on fire at 11pm (Friday) on Springwell Lane, Alverley, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident.

They left the scene at 11:30pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 6pm (Sunday) on Lawn Road, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.

They left the scene at 6:15pm

We will bring you the latest on all fire incidents in Doncaster.

