Two cars have been set on fire deliberately in Doncaster - the latest fire incidents
A further three deliberate fires have occurred in Doncaster including two cars and a bin fire.
Over the summer there have been many deliberate fires in Doncaster which the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have tackled – over the last couple of days there has been a further three for them to handle.
On August 31 a car was deliberately set on fire at 8:15pm on Churchfield Road, Campsall, Doncaster.
Firefighters from Adwick stations attended the incident.
They left at 9:50pm.
On September 1 Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 12:35am on York Road, Bentley, Doncaster.
The fire crew came away at 12:55am.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 6am on Bramwith Lane, Barnby Dun, Doncaster.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.
They left the scene at 6:45am.
We will bring you the latest news on fire incidents as they occur.