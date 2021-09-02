Two cars have been set on fire deliberately in Doncaster - the latest fire incidents

A further three deliberate fires have occurred in Doncaster including two cars and a bin fire.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 9:39 am

Over the summer there have been many deliberate fires in Doncaster which the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have tackled – over the last couple of days there has been a further three for them to handle.

On August 31 a car was deliberately set on fire at 8:15pm on Churchfield Road, Campsall, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Adwick stations attended the incident.

Three fires in Doncaster.

They left at 9:50pm.

On September 1 Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 12:35am on York Road, Bentley, Doncaster.

The fire crew came away at 12:55am.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 6am on Bramwith Lane, Barnby Dun, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.

They left the scene at 6:45am.

We will bring you the latest news on fire incidents as they occur.

