Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrate's Court

Keiron Michael Morgan, age 42, Davy Drive, Maltby: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence, driving without insurance. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Costs £213.

Wayne Shaul, age 33, George Street, Carcroft: Driving under the influence of drugs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £150. Costs £119.

Daniel James Newland, age 32, Burden Close, Doncaster: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years. Comply with community order, under curfew with electronic tagging for eight weeks between the hours of 9pm-6am August 17 to October 11. Costs £180.

Michael Clayton, age 39, Green Street, Balby: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months, reduced by 20 weeks if approved course completed by September 2022. Fined £500. Costs £119.

Steven James Austin, age 39, West Avenue, Woodlands: Theft. Assualt by beating. Failed to surrender to court having been released on bail. In possession of class A drugs. Criminal damage. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months. Carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or undirectly to last until August 2024. Compensation £280. Costs £100.

Nicholas Dean Richardson, age 53, Carr View Avenue, Balby: Theft. Committed to prison for four weeks. Costs £128.

Robert Davies, age 22, Large Square, Stainforth: Failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for four months suspended for 12 months.

Mark Stuart White, age 47, Urch Close, Conisbrough: Breach of restraining order. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months. Comply with Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Costs £213.

Claire Louise Gough, age 43, Belmont Avenue, Barnsley: Theft. Committed two further offences while on a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Must compy with supervision order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Costs £128.

Calin Ovidiu Ardrelean, age 46, Sheffield Road, Hoyland, Barnsley: Theft. Committed a further offence while on suspended sentence. Commited to prison for 22 weeks. Costs £213.

Przemyslaw Stocki, age 25, Grebe Court, Wombwell, Barnsley: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £110. Costs £119.

Richard James Pollard, age 30, Rawmarsh Hill, Rawmarsh, Rotherham: In possession of an imitation firearm. Committed a further offence while on conditional discharge. Failed to comply with supervision order following release from prison. Comply with community order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by August 2022. Carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Costs £405.

Rebecca Stephens, age 38, Ten Pound Way, Doncaster: Failed to comply with supervision order. Fined £50. costs £75.

Lee John Spencer, age 46, Montague Road, Sprotbrough: In possession of class C drugs. 12 months conditional discharge. Costs £107.

Gavin James Forbes, age 28, Carr House Road, Hyde Park: Criminal damage. Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £349. Costs £35.

Karl Padley, age 43, Llewelyn Crescent, Askern: Use of threatening abusive behaviour, harrassment. Criminal damage. Driving without a licence and no insurance. Fined £260. Costs £119.

Johnty Steven Gibson, age 24, Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe: In possession of class B drugs. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £40. Costs £119.

Johnathon Lee, age 45, Gordon Street, Doncaster: In breach of community protection order. In possession of class B drugs. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £140.01. Costs £34.

Shakeel Mahmood, age 21, Wolsey Avenue, Intake: Sent malicious communications. Committed to prison for 24 weeks. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or undirectly to last until further order. Costs £213.

Louise Welch, age 40, NFA: Two counts of Assault by beating. Theft. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Comply with community order by August 2022, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Compensation £200. Costs £395.

Luke Terence Congreve, age 25, Coniston Drive, Balby: In possession of class B drugs. Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Driving without insurance. Drugs to be forfeited. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Craig Douglas Beadle, age 46, Alexandra Road, Balby: Criminal damage. 12 months conditional discharge. Compensation £150.

Victoria Marie Phillippa Reast, age 35, Everingham Road, Cantley: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if approved course complete by August 2022. Fined £198. Costs £119.

Bethany Charlton, age 23, Victoria Road, Instoneville: Failed to supply a breath specimen when suspected of being in charge of a vehicle. Comply with community order. Under curfew wiht electronic tagging for eight weeks between the hours of 8pm August 24 and 6am October 19 2021. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. Costs £180.