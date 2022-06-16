Two arrests made, stolen vehicle recovered and 160 cars checked during police day of action in Doncaster

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team were joined by colleagues from across the force, including the Fortify and Mounted teams, to carry out enforcement and engagement.

During the day two arrests were made – a 34-year-old man on suspicion of drug driving and a 32-year-old man for outstanding court warrants.

A stolen Range Rover was recovered, and 160 cars were checked as part of a speeding operation. All were going at or under the speed limit.

Police carried out a day of action in Edlington

Pop-up police stations were held at various locations, with officers on hand to give crime prevention advice.

Officers also carried out high visibility foot patrols in the area, distributing Crimestoppers leaflets and smart water kits.

Sergeant Chris Rogers, who ran the operation, said: “We know there have been incidents recently which will have caused great concern for people living in Edlington.

“These dedicated days of action in the area aim to both locate and deal with the offenders responsible, while also providing reassurance to the community.

“We also know that people can sometimes be reluctant to come to us with information about criminality in their communities.

“I would like to urge people to please come and speak to us if you have concerns. We are here to listen and to help. Each individual piece of information, no matter how small, can help us build a bigger intelligence picture and enable us to take action.”

Anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable speaking to police directly can call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-org.uk