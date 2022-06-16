Police in Doncaster seek witnesses after motorcyclist died in A1M collision – another man arrested for dangerous driving

Officers have launched an investigation following a fatal collision on the A1M Southbound in Doncaster yesterday (Wednesday June 15).

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 4:39 pm

Police were called at 5.17pm yesterday evening to reports that a white Honda VFR 800 motorcycle and a white Renault HGV had collided between J37 and J36 on the A1M.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 57-year-old man, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Read More

Read More
A1M crash: Road reopens after air ambulance lands following serious crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The A1M near Doncaster was closed in both directions after a serious collision yesterday

The driver of the HGV, a 62-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

A spokesman said: “We are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident and the moments leading up to the collision to come forward.”

Anyone with information which may assist enquiries is asked to call on 101 quoting incident number 749 of 15 June.

If you have dashcam footage, please email it to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting the incident number in the subject line.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter