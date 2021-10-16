Three more deliberate rubbish fires in Doncaster this week - the latest fire incidents

It has been another busy week for Doncaster fire crews.

There has been a further three deliberate fires involving rubbish – one including a wheelie bin.

On October 12 Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7:20pm on Waggons Way, Stainforth, Doncaster.

The latest fires in Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 7:55pm.

On October 13 a wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 7:10pm on Balk Lane, Woodlands, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident.

They left at 7:25pm.

On October 14 Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8:05pm on East Lane, Stainforth, Doncaster.

The crew left at 8:45pm.

On October 15 Dearne firefighters were called out to an accidental fire involving grassland at 12:05am on Pitt Street, Mexborough, Doncaster.

The crew came away at 12:20am.