Three arrests made in Doncaster town centre after CCTV captures suspicious activity

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Cleveland Street on suspicion of domestic related criminal damage.

He had been wanted for an incident which occurred yesterday and was seen by CCTV in the town which tracked him until officers arrived.

A few minutes later CCTV observed a 17-year-old acting suspiciously.

The drugs seized in town today

Six bags of what is believed to be Spice were seized, he remains in custody awaiting interview.

Finally, a 35-year-old man was seen to steal an electric scooter on St Sepulchre Gate.

An officer said: “For some inexplicable reason he made his way to College Road on his newly acquired hot wheels (yes that's where the police station is) before he became the uncomfortable meat in the sandwich of a pair of police officers who had been guided towards him.

"He was also suspected of two other offences of theft from the town centre.”