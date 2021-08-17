Police called to a domestic assault discovered a large cannabis farm with over 180 plants in Doncaster

Doncaster Central NPT officers attended an address on Belmont Avenue in Balby after reports of a domestic incident and an assault on a female.

Officers could not get an answer, so they had to force entry and discovered a cannabis cultivation covering three floors and cellar.

A spokesman said: “No persons were present at the address. Forensic opportunities are good and are progressing to identify the offenders.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were expecting to find an assault victim

In the cellar were three 6ft mature plants, and approximately 30 infant plants under ten inches tall.

On the ground floor dining room there were approximately 15 6ft mature plants.

On the second floor in one bedroom were approximately 15 6ft mature plants and 32 infant less than ten inches tall.

There were plants on every floor

In the second bedroom were 22 already harvested plants and approximately 30 infant plants less than five inches tall.

Finally, in bedroom three were around 45 4ft tall plants.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.