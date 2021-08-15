Two men arrested after police clampdown on spice drug dealers in Doncaster town centre

Police seized 30 bags of spice in Doncaster town centre.

The pair were part of a group of four people arrested yesterday in and around the Frenchgate and town centre by the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team.

A spokesman said: “Officers arrested four people following a day of action around the Frenchgate and town centre.

“This involved police officers working alongside town centre security, Doncaster Council officers, and officers from the Youth Offending Service, in an effort to tackle antisocial behaviour and criminality.”

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs after they were stopped and searched and found to be in possession of around 30 bags what officers believe to be spice.

One has been remanded in police custody as he was also wanted on warrant. The other has been released pending forensics examination of the drugs.

In a separate incident, a shoe thief was also detained.

A spokesman said: “A 30 year old man failed to show us a clean pair of heels, despite having stolen a pair of trainers from a shop in the Frenchgate. He remains in custody awaiting interview and process.”

Finally a 24-year old man was arrested on Church Way for breaching his bail conditions, and will remain in custody until he appears at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Monday morning.