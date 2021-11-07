Thieves stole minibuses belonging to scouts on a camping trip

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team said: “Now a couple of stolen vans are unfortunately not unusual these days, but some these two were worthy of mention that we have recovered this evening (Saturday).

“Both were stolen from a group of Scouts on a camping trip. Yes, that's right, children on a camping trip.

“Bravely the witnesses managed to follow them and point us in the right direction and we recovered them, mostly undamaged, from the Kirkhouse Green area of Doncaster.”

Thankfully police recovered both vehicles

The two minibuses belonged to the 8th Wyberton Scouts group.

A Free Press Facebook follower said: “Well done SYP Operational Support.

"Did you ask the neighbours around the area you found it, “did they see anything”?

"I bet the scouts could easily get their detective badge on this one!”

If you have any information please contact the police on 101 quoting incident 663 of 6/11/21.