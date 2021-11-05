Man’s head smashed against window in late night assault

Police are investigating following reports of an assault in Bank Street, Mexborough, last weekend.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 5th November 2021, 4:00 pm

It is reported that at around 11.40pm on Saturday (30 October) a 32-year-old man was punched and kicked by two unknown males.

During the assault the victim’s head was smashed against a window, causing the glass to shatter.

The scene on Saturday night

The victim suffered a number of cuts to his face and head as a result of the assault.

Anyone with any information which could help officers is asked to call 101 quoting 1159 of 30 October.

