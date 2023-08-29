Thieves escape empty handed after cash machine ram raid attack on Doncaster shop

Police were called at 11.22pm last night to the ram raid, which took place in Bentley.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is believed that a vehicle reversed into the front of Daw to Door in Daw Lane, Bentley, in a reported attempt to target the ATM.

“Nothing was stolen in the incident and no injuries were reported, with the vehicle eventually leaving the scene.

Police are investigating a ram raid attack on a Doncaster shop.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can pass it to our officers viaonline live chat, the online portal or by calling 101.”

Please quote incident number 1029 of 28 August 2023 when you get in touch.

It is the second ram raid incident on a Doncaster store in recent days.

Last week, police were called to The Tasting Note, a drinks store in Bawtry Market Place, after a vehicle crashed into the front of the premises.

A hooded gang made off with numerous bottles of alcohol in the raid before fleeing in their getaway car towards Tickhill.

Police are also appealing for information on that incident and anyone with information can get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.