Hooded gang flee with booze after early hours ram raid on Doncaster drink shop

The raiders smashed into the premises of The Tasting Note in Bawtry in the early hours of this morning, before driving off with bottles of alcohol snatched in the raid.

Bosses say the front of the shop is ‘in a state’ after the attack, but business is continuing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called by a member of the public at about 2.15am today (Friday 25 August) to report a burglary having taken place at The Tasting Note on Market Place in Bawtry.

The Tasting Note in Bawtry was ram raided by a hooded gang who fled with bottles of alcohol.

“It was reported a red car was reversed into the premises to gain access and three men wearing black hoodies are said to have entered. Bottles of alcohol were said to have been taken, before the car then left the scene along Market Place in the direction of Tickhill.”

Enquiries into the incident are still in their early stages, and anyone with information can pass it to officers via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 57 of 25 August 2023 when you get in touch.

A Tasting Note spokesman said: Unfortunately we were ram-raided during the night. This means that the front of the shop is in a state but we are hoping to be open as usual.

“We aim to serve you to the best of our ability.”

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/