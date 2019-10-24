These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates' courts
The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates' courts from October 14 and 16.
Doncaster
All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated
Jack Dylan Allchurch: aged 24, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, theft, five weeks in prison, £36 compensation.
Gavin Hill: aged 40, of Plantation Road, Thorne, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £60 compensation, £175 costs.
Sam Frost: aged 21, of Genoa Street, Mexborough, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £250 compensation, £170 costs.
Glenn Anthony Booth: aged 27, of Measham Drive, Stainforth, criminal damage, assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 30 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation.
Neil Snedker: aged 52, of Wharf Street, Town Centre, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £21 costs.
Benjamin Capper: aged 38, of Ferry Boat Lane, Old Denaby, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, driving a vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.
Thomas Adrian Michael Pilling: aged 22, of Clayfield Avenue, Mexborough, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress in a religiously aggravated incident, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation.
Kyle Frederick Gibson: aged 30, of Westminster Crescent, Intake, criminal damage, £120 fine, £100 compensation, £117 costs.
Terry Hirst: aged 32, of Grays Court, Denaby Main, was the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a person, unless the dog is kept under proper control it must be destroyed, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £300 compensation, £85 costs.
Matthew Harry Isaac: aged 27, of Harewood Road, Town Fields, assault by beating, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.
Maroof Mohammed: aged 29, of Carr House Road, Hyde Park, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, restraining order imposed, £166 fine, £115 costs.
Joshua Benjamin Walker: aged 23, of Maple Avenue, Cantley, allowed himself to be carried in a vehicle he knew had been taken without consent, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £175 costs.
Karla Holmes: aged 32, of Dearne Street, Conisbrough, breach of restraining order, four weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Christopher Wilson: aged 33, of Lilac Road, Armthorpe, assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.
David Glen: aged 31, of Broom Hill Drive, Finningley, drink driving, driving with no insurance, £80 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.
John McMullen: aged 36, of Kelsey Gardens, Bessacarr, drink driving, driving without insurance, used a vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued, £430 fine,£117 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 38 months.
Kevin Pogmore: aged 57, of Charles Street, Wheatley, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.
Jack Steven Scott: aged 26, of The Crescent, Woodlands, dishonestly received stolen goods, £120 fine, £117 costs.
Mark Boutell: aged 43, of no fixed address, theft, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 24 weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Mark James Flynn: aged 36, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, theft, 14 weeks in prison.
Jakub Fabian Tomasiewicz: aged 35, of Somerset Road, Hyde Park, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, failed to surrender to custody, 14 days in prison.
Joshua David Bailey: aged 27, of no fixed address, breach of public spaces protection order, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement.
Andrew Calladine: aged 42, of St James Street, Town Centre, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation, £135 costs.
Robert David Clarke: aged 27, of Smith Square, Balby, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 compensation, £85 costs.
Jason Whitehead: aged 28, of Broxholme Lane, Town Centre, possession of a class B drug, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
David Jason Boswell: aged 30, of Broadway, Dunscroft, failed to give information about the identity of the driver of a vehicle to the police, £405 fine, £295 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Gage Hughes: aged 26, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 34 weeks in prison, £120 compensation.
Stephen Neal: aged 45, of Ivanhoe Road, Balby, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 49 days in prison, £122 costs.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated
Coksie Neil Kirton: aged 31, of no fixed address, theft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, attempted to enter a building as a trespasser and steal items once inside, 20 weeks in prison, £150 compensation.
Amy Louise Barr: aged 26, of Lindsay Avenue, Firth Park, assault by beating, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, 26 weeks in prison, £175 compensation.