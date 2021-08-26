There has been two suspected shootings in Doncaster over night in the same area

Reports of the shootings suggest that there were two incidents in Balby yesterday evening.

It is reported that they took place on Weston Road.

A cordon has been placed at Top Shops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weston Road, Balby.

Local residents have reported a heavy police presence in the area.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details on this incident and we will bring you more information when we have it.