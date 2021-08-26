There has been two suspected shootings in Doncaster over night in the same area
It has been reported that there has been two shootings in one Doncaster area over night.
Reports of the shootings suggest that there were two incidents in Balby yesterday evening.
It is reported that they took place on Weston Road.
A cordon has been placed at Top Shops.
Local residents have reported a heavy police presence in the area.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details on this incident and we will bring you more information when we have it.