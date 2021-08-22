There are reports of an alleged stabbing and beating of a man who was walking back from a wedding in Doncaster

The alleged stabbing and beating happened yesterday evening when a man and his family were returning home after a wedding.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 12:14 pm

Reports of the stabbing and beating on Clumber Road include that a man was stabbed and beaten in front of his wife and children.

The family were reportedly heading home after a wedding at The Hilton.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster woman pleads for donations to a food charity as she fears the effect o...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Image of Clumber Park - it is not known where on the street the stabbing took place yet.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police to get more details on this stabbing incident and we will bring you more when we get additional information.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.