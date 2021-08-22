There are reports of an alleged stabbing and beating of a man who was walking back from a wedding in Doncaster

Reports of the stabbing and beating on Clumber Road include that a man was stabbed and beaten in front of his wife and children.

The family were reportedly heading home after a wedding at The Hilton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image of Clumber Park - it is not known where on the street the stabbing took place yet.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police to get more details on this stabbing incident and we will bring you more when we get additional information.