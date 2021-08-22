There are reports of an alleged stabbing and beating of a man who was walking back from a wedding in Doncaster
The alleged stabbing and beating happened yesterday evening when a man and his family were returning home after a wedding.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 12:14 pm
Reports of the stabbing and beating on Clumber Road include that a man was stabbed and beaten in front of his wife and children.
The family were reportedly heading home after a wedding at The Hilton.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police to get more details on this stabbing incident and we will bring you more when we get additional information.