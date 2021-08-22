Ann-Louise Bayley was taken ill during October 2020.

After being rushed to hospital and diagnosed with Lymphoma she was in need of help.

Ann, 53, from Scawthorpe, said: “My world fell apart and I was in so much pain.

The Food Aware Team.

“I was really ill and couldn’t get out to do anything.”

That is where Food Aware came in.

A South Yorkshire social enterprise who help people in need.

“They helped me and now I want to give something back by asking others to donate,” Ann said.

“Demand for their services keeps rising and it is going to increase this winter.”

There is going to be a £20 cut to Universal Credit in five weeks time and Ann is concerned that the number of people visiting services such as Food Aware is going to skyrocket.

“It’s going to plunge more people into poverty,” she said.

“The situation is going to be very stark.

“We need to build up a stock in advance so that Food Aware can help as many people as possible.

“Most people are just one paycheck away from needing to access a service such as this.

“With the furlough scheme ending and Universal Credit being cut back it is going to hit the community hard.”

“They were a lifeline to me and I don’t know what I would have done without them.”

You can donate to Food Aware by clicking here.