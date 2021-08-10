The latest fires in Doncaster - from deliberate fires in demolished buildings to cars accidentally being set alight

The South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team dealt with three different fires across Doncaster on the night of August 9 and the early morning of August 10.

On August 9 Adwick firefighters were called out to a demolished building on fire at 10:30pm on South Street, Highfields, Doncaster.Building material has been deliberately set on fire.The crew left the scene at 11:10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been three fires over night.

Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving garden rubbish at 11:40pm on Gatewood Lane, Old Cantley, Doncaster.The fire crew left the scene at 11:55pm.

On August 10 a car was accidentally on fire at 1:05am on Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley, Doncaster.Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.They left at 1:35am.

We will bring you more on fire incidents as they happen here in Doncaster.