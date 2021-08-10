The latest fires in Doncaster - from deliberate fires in demolished buildings to cars accidentally being set alight
Three fires were recorded over night here in Doncaster including one at a demolished building site where building materials were set on fire.
The South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team dealt with three different fires across Doncaster on the night of August 9 and the early morning of August 10.
On August 9 Adwick firefighters were called out to a demolished building on fire at 10:30pm on South Street, Highfields, Doncaster.Building material has been deliberately set on fire.The crew left the scene at 11:10pm.
Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving garden rubbish at 11:40pm on Gatewood Lane, Old Cantley, Doncaster.The fire crew left the scene at 11:55pm.
On August 10 a car was accidentally on fire at 1:05am on Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley, Doncaster.Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.They left at 1:35am.
We will bring you more on fire incidents as they happen here in Doncaster.