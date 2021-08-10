Doncaster is going to become home to the UK’s longest painted mural depicting the town’s past, present and future

The street artist collective Nomad Clan will paint the mural which will measure 108 metres.

It will take pride of place on the Frenchgate Shopping Centre perimeter wall, opposite Doncaster train station on Trafford Way.

The project has been a collaborative effort between Doncaster Creates, Frenchgate and Art of Protest Projects.

Nomad Clan - street artists who will be painting the mural.

Mike Stubbs, from Doncaster Creates, said: “This is a very exciting project for the town and we are extremely proud to be working with internationally recognised artists, with a Doncaster background.

“This will be the largest mural the duo has ever painted, beating their previous works in Leeds, Manchester, London and New York and further signposting Doncaster’s cultural renaissance.”

The mural in Doncaster will be titled ‘Future’s Past and Present.”

Nomad Clan have been working on designs for the mural for the past 18 months.

It is scheduled for completion by mid-September.

Karen Stainforth, centre manager for the Frenchgate Centre said: “We are pleased to be working with the team to bring large scale street art from internationally recognised artists to the town.

“Nomad Clan has consulted with the local community and worked with key stakeholders in the town to create the mural which depicts our town’s heritage and future.

“When people step out of Doncaster railway station this will be one of the first things they see.

“It will be a fantastic representation of Doncaster’s heritage showcased in a modern, vibrant way.”

Cllr Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure and Planning, said: “We are thrilled that internationally renowned artists, Nomad Clan, are creating such a significant piece of art in Doncaster.

“Hot on the heels of our redeveloped train station forecourt, this impressive artwork facing towards the station will further enhance the welcome visitors receive.

“It will become an iconic statement marking Doncaster’s rich history and heritage.

“The painting will complement the ‘Building Speed’ public art at the train station, our recently installed mining statue, the carefully restored Gaumont Frieze in Sir Nigel Gresley Square and, of course, our superb new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

“Doncaster is becoming a hot spot for great art and culture.

“I am excited for local people to see the artwork go up in the coming weeks.”

The art duo have spent time in the town and with local people to research the heritage of the area.

Jeff Clark, director of Art of Protest Projects, said: “When the pair collaborate, their fusion delivers an unmistakable style.

“Each mural has a strong significance and relevance to the environment it sits in combining playful scenes, often from local heritage, with detailed portraits of characters from tales they hear in the local public spaces.

“The main focus of their work is to proudly celebrate local history, but on a deeper level it often highlights the socio-economic issues affecting the area.”

This painting is the first of a few in development for Doncaster as part of Doncaster Re-mix, an arts program with a focus on arts in urban environments funded by Arts Council England, DCLT and Doncaster Council as part of a Doncaster Creates programme.