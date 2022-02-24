The Crown jewels stolen in Doncaster in £150,000 raid on set of Netflix show

Raiders escaped with a huge haul of valuable props from lorries in an overnight raid, The Sun reported.

Precious gems, antiques and an expensivereplica of a Russian Faberge Egg bought by the Queen’s grandfather were among the items snatched.

Police have not revealed exact details of the location of the theft.

Props from The Crown have been stolen in Doncaster. (Photo: Netflix).

The gems were brought in for the filming of series five which covers the years 1990 to 1997 in the drama which tells the history of the British Royal family.

The newspaper said that suspects broke into three lorries near Doncaster ahead of filming scenes with Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce as the Queen and Prince Philip.

A source said: “The gang managed to gain access to the lorries, break them open and strip them of the lot.

“Producers have an incredible eye for detail and every item was meticulously chosen. To lose the lot is just heart-breaking.”

Antiques dealers are being urged to look out for items from the haul, worth around £150,000.

As well as a copy of the egg acquired in 1933 by King George V, there are candelabras, jewellery, a grandfather clock, silverware and a domed birdcage.

The theft happened overnight last Wednesday during the final week of filming for the Netflix hit’s fifth series.

A TV insider said: “This couldn’t have come at a more frustrating time.

“Producers are frantically trying to find replacements. But given so many were unique, it won’t be easy.”

South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken. Officers investigated.”

Netflix said: “Replacements will be found and filming will not be held up.”

The Crown has proved to be one of the world’s most popular drama series after launching on Netflix in 2016.