The finds link directly with the antisocial behaviour that has been reported on Quarry Park and Broadway.

The motorbikes have been seen to access the park putting other park users in danger. The use of the bikes off road also causes a significant noise issue to the local residents.

A number of vehicles have been recovered in the last few days

If you see a vehicle being used in an antisocial manner, please report to SYP.