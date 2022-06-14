Court round up: The latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Callum Shane Ward, aged 28, of Beech Grove, Conisbrough: Drink driving. Community order of an eight week curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 6am until June 28, 2022, disqualified from driving f or 23 months, £85 costs.

David Alan Helliwell, aged 32, of Foxhill Road, Thorne: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, drug driving. Disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £300, £85 costs.

Paul Kitching, aged 47, of Llewelyn Crescent, Askern: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £200, £85 costs.

The latest from the courts

Angela Mason, aged 48, of Warren Road, Thorne: Drink driving. Fined £346, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Andrew Balderstone, aged 42, of Old Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe: Failed to supply a specimen of breath. Disqualified from driving for 16 months, fined £334, £85 costs.

Lee Hall, aged 35, of Hirst Road, Retford: Possession of a Class B drub cannabis, drug driving. Fined £660, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Carl Joseph Holmes, aged 28, of Pinewood Avenue, Armthorpe: Drug driving. Fined £380, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Michael Lambert, aged 43, of Aberconway Crescent, New Rossington: Driving without a licence, without insurance, and drink driving. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months, disqualified from driving for 48 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Jane Sykes, aged 55, of Bretby Close, Cantley: Drink driving. Fined £80, £85 costs, disqualified for 12 months.

Paul Whittle, aged 37, of Carr House Road: Using homophobically aggravated behaviour. Community order for a one month curfew with electronic monitoring between 7pm and 7am until June 2, fined £162, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Graham Wilks, aged 42, of Nelson Road, Edlington: Drink driving, driving without insurance, failed to stop at an accident. Community order made to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 44 months, 85 costs.

Kiedan Melvyn Andrew Wilson, aged 23, of Queens Drive, Bentley: Drink driving. Disqualified from driving for 36 months, costs £85, fined £120.

Ian Stewart Martin Foulger, aged 51, of Adelphi Street, Driffield: Assault. Restraining order until May 4 2025, fined £500.

Benjamin William Carrington, aged 36, of Cromwell Villas, Mexborough: Drug driving. Disqualified from driving for 15 months, fined £200, £85 costs.

Michelle Clarke, aged 37, of Spalton Road, Parkgate, Rotherham: Assaulted a police constable, assault by beating, using threatening behaviour. Community order for a 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £225 compensation.

Bill Hanson, aged 54, of Mundy Street, Heanor: Exposed staff to health and safety risks. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, £2,000 costs, £200 compensation.

Paul Blackwell, aged 54, of West Avenue, Woodlands: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm, grossly offensive communication, failed to surrender to court. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, restraining order until May 4 2027, £629 costs, £100 compensation, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Darrell Craig Beardmore, aged 39, of Queensberry Road, Intake: Drink driving. Fined £375, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Nicola Claire Dooley, aged 36, of Keyworth Close, Askern: Drink driving, driving without a licence. Comunity for a three month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for four months, £85 costs, fined £100.

Bradley Kenneth Hanson, aged 28, care of Pashley Road, Thorne: Harrassment. Community order for 30 sessions of Building Better Relationships, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until May 5, 2025, fined £100, £85 costs.

Mohammad Khorsand, aged 20, of Chequer Avenue, Belle Vue: Drug driving. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £405, £300 costs.

Anthony John Baughan, aged 20, of Town Lane, Rotherham: Using threatening behaviour, breach of a conditional discharge order. Jailed for eight weeks.

Keaton Taylor, aged 26, of West End Lane, New Rossington: Failed to stop, failed to provide a breath specimen, driving while disqualified, driving without a licence. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for two years, 60 day Alco hol Abstinence Requirement, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 55 months, £85 costs.

Steve Smith, aged 20, of Balfour Road, Bentley: Trespass with intent to steal. Community order for a ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, £500 compensation.

Samantha Leanne Birch, aged 39, of Maple Road, Mexborough: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, restraining order until May 8 2024, £70 compensation, £300 costs.

Luke Rocky Buck, aged 34, of Crabtree Road, Dunscroft: Theft. Fined £83, £250 compensation, £85 costs.

Mark Bushell, aged 52, of York Road, Southend-On-Sea: Criminal damage. Fined £40, £300 compensation.

Michael Hughes, aged 35, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for 38 weeks, £240 compensation.

Daniel Benjamin Jones, aged 28, of Queens Road: Criminal damage. Fined £500, £940 compensation, £620 costs.

David Ryan John White, aged 42, of Harlington Court, Denaby Main: Theft. Fined £40, £61.83 compensation.

Daniel Bailey, aged 39, of Bennetthorpe: Theft. Fined £350, £2,200 compensation.