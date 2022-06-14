Doncaster woman's terror as men threaten each other with planks in street brawl

The woman says she witnessed the group hurling abuse at each other and then attempting to attack each other with pieces of wood.

But she says it took more than two hours for South Yorkshire Police officers to arrive at the scene – by which time the men had dispersed.

The woman, who has asked not to be named, said violence broke out in Denison Road, Hexthorpe shortly after 3pm last Tuesday.

Part of the brawl was captured on camera.

She said: “I wish we had a police force – where are they?

"They aren’t investigating and this episode was shocking.

"One had a plank of wood in his hands, the other with a length of wood, screaming abuse.

"It started with shouting and then the two youths left the street but came back into the street to shout more abuse and wielding planks of wood.

"We have no CCTV and I have asked the council, mayor and police to get some but it is met with total refusal.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called shortly before 3.20pm on 7 June to reports of an altercation at a property on Denison Road in the Hexthorpe area of Doncaster.

“Officers attended and it was found that those believed to be involved were no longer present.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”