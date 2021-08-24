'Steve is the one:' Twitter users swoon over 'hot' jailed drug dealer busted in Doncaster raid

Stephen Perry, 29, of Derby was part of an Albanian-led drugs gang who were locked up after their web of cannabis farms were busted in raids across the country.

But it was his good looks rather than his three years behind bars that created a stir for some Twitter users.

One woman asked: 'How do I get a visitor pass?' while another said they'd 'wait for him'

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis and after his mugshot with other gang members was shared on social media by Derbyshire Police, hoards of users fawned over the criminal.

'How do I go about gaining a visitors permit for Stephen please? Asking for a friend', said one.

'Always wanted a pen pal, think Steve is the one', wrote another.

'If Stephen needs anything at all, at all, tell him to hmu (hit me up) xoxo', commented a third.

One user even requested to follow the criminal on Instagram while another joked about his innocence insisting: 'Stephen didn't do anything it was all me please release him'.

Officers were led to the addresses after months of investigation into the gang led by Albanian gang leader Egi Tafa.

The 24-year-old, along with right-hand man Mevlan Koci, teamed up with Derby-based drug dealer Perry to produce hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis.

The drugs were grown by a team of Albanian gardeners who tended to the drugs in properties across the UK.

The drugs, once cultivated, were then supplied to Midlands based dealers Brett Simpson and Callum Clarke who then sold to users across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and Staffordshire.