Officers said yesterday they had received ‘no reports’ about the incident inside the Primark store in Market Place in Doncaster town centre, which took place last Friday.

However, South Yorkshire Police have said that an investigation is now underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are probing the incident at the Doncaster branch of Primark.

A spokesman said: “We received a report at on 14 November of concern for safety in Primark, Doncaster.

“It was reported that on the 12 November at around 4pm, a woman and young girl were in Primark where they believed they were being followed by a group of men.

“The men made them feel uncomfortable and allegedly made inappropriate comments towards the young girl.

“They reported it to security guards and the men eventually left the store.

“Officers have spoken to the woman to offer advice and reassurance.

“They are making contact with the store to try and identify the men.”

In a widely circulated social media post, which was later deleted before being reinstated, the mum wrote: “Keep a close eye of your children in town centre!

“Four foreign men followed me, mum and my little girl – thought we would walk into Primark to see if they was definitely following!

“Two of the men stayed outside and pointed to my daughter!

“The other men walked very close, literally shoulder to shoulder one went down on his knees to her, I then picked her straight up he bolted out of Primark to the other guys.

“Security guard seen they approached us, said they was watching them following us. Next minute they all come back in and surrounded us in the women's clothes section so I asked what they was doing and why they kept following us!

“They said she is such a beautiful girl – good price.

“Never have I felt so sick to my stomach !!! PLEASE keep an eye out!!”

Primark has so far not commented on the incident.