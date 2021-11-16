"No reports' to police over alleged child 'abduction' incident at Doncaster Primark

A widely circulated social media post, which has now been deleted, said that four men targeted the mum and her daughter at the Primark store in Doncaster over the weekend.

But South Yorkshire Police have said they have received no reports of the incident and that officers in its town centre policing team were also not aware of it being passed on.

The post, which was widely shared on Facebook, read: Keep a close eye of your children in town centre!

The incident is said to have taken place at Doncaster Primark.

"Four foreign men followed me, mum and my little girl – thought we would walk into Primark to see if they was definitely following!

"Two of the men stayed outside and pointed to my daughter!

"The other men walked very close, literally shoulder to shoulder one went down on his knees to her, I then picked her straight up he bolted out of Primark to the other guys.

"Security guard seen they approached us, said they was watching them following us. Next minute they all come back in and surrounded us in the women's clothes section so I asked what they was doing and why they kept following us!

"They said she is such a beautiful girl – good price.

"Never have I felt so sick to my stomach !!! PLEASE keep an eye out!!”

The account where the message was posted from has seen been deleted.