Shots fired and rocks thrown at new Doncaster police station days after opening

The Acorn Hub in Armthorpe only opened last Wednesday and is a joint base for South Yorkshire Police, City of Doncaster Council and Armthorpe Parish Council.

But within hours of its opening last Wednesday, the building on Hatfield Lane has already beenn subjected to vandal attacks.

A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “It saddens me to say that the new Acorn Hub has been attacked twice within a week of its opening.

“Local youths in the area have taken it upon themselves to attack the hub, firstly by throwing a rock at the window, and secondly by firing an air pistol at the shutters.

"Thankfully no damage has been caused.

“This has all been captured on CCTV and those involved have been detained and returned to their parents feeling rather foolish. We will be formally interviewing those involved and the appropriate action will be taken.

“This building is evidence of hard work from your parish council, so please support them in this project.

“We appeal to all parents of young children who live in Armthorpe and ask them to ensure their children are behaving when socialising in the community. This behaviour will not be tolerated by South Yorkshire Police, DMBC, Armthorpe Parish Council and the hard working members of the Armthorpe community.”

The hub, located on the former Acorn pub site has been a year in the making.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) will use the hub when they are on shift, alongside officers from the council’s Safer Communities Team and Armthorpe Parish Council.

Last week, Inspector Alison Carr, who leads the Doncaster East NPT, said: The officers on my team who cover the Armthorpe, Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall areas will use this fantastic new building as a drop in base when they are on duty in the area.