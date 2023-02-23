Police and councils join forces to tackle crime through a new hub in Doncaster

The Acorn Hub, located on the former Acorn Pub site on Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe has been a year in the making.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) will use the hub when they are on shift, alongside officers from the council’s Safer Communities Team and Armthorpe Parish Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Alison Carr, who leads the Doncaster East NPT, was pleased to see the new building up and running and is looking forward to the positive impact it will have on the local community.

Ch Insp Joe Hunt and Insp Alison Carr (left) with members of Doncaster East NPT who will use The Acorn Hub

She said: “The officers on my team who cover the Armthorpe, Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall areas will use this fantastic new building as a drop in base when they are on duty in the area.

“It means they will be able to spend much more time in their area, without having to travel back and forth between our base at Thorne Police Station. This will help to increase police visibility in these communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having partners from the council and other local organisations all using this hub will also mean we can work together more effectively to tackle the issues that matter most to our communities.”

Armthorpe Parish Council has taken out a 10-year lease on the former Betting Office, next to the Co-op Store on Hatfield Lane. It has been fully refurbished to provide a bespoke and secure space for the officers using it.