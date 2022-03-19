The youngster, named only as Aron by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen on Tickhill Road, Maltby, Rotherham, at 9.30am on Thursday, March 17.

He is white, 4ft 11ins tall, thin and has short, dark brown hair.

Police officers searching for missing Aron, from Maltby, Rotherham, may have travelled to Manchester

Aron is believed to be wearing black Armani trousers, a black top and black trainers.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Aron's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101.”