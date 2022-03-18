Police hunt for man connected to a number of crimes
Can you help police to locate 35-year-old Benjamin Conway?
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:15 am
Officers at Humberside Police would like to speak to him in connection with a number of offences.
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing by the force to locate Mr Conway but have so far proven negative.
Mr Conway is from Scunthorpe, but has connections across the region.
If you see Mr Conway, or where he is, please contact the police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 16/34311/22, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
