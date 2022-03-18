Police hunt for man connected to a number of crimes

Officers at Humberside Police would like to speak to him in connection with a number of offences.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing by the force to locate Mr Conway but have so far proven negative.

Have you seen him?

Mr Conway is from Scunthorpe, but has connections across the region.

If you see Mr Conway, or where he is, please contact the police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 16/34311/22, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For more information visit https://www.humberside.police.uk/