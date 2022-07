One hundred and forty eight cars were checked on Skellow Road in a 30mph zone and seven were found to be in excess of the legal limit.

Fifty three vehicles were checked on Windmill Balk lane in a 30mph zone and five found to be over the legal limit.

Officers were checking for speeders

The details of these vehicles will be passed onto the community safety partnership for further action.

