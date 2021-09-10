Police seize £250,000 of cocaine in Doncaster drugs  swoop

The Doncaster Fortify Team raided an address on Jubilee Road as part of the ongoing work to disrupt activity related to organised crime.

Detective Inspector Nina Jackson said: “The searches at this property led to a significant amount of Class A drugs being seized and investigations are continuing to locate those responsible.

“I want the public to know we are committed to confronting organised crime wherever we find it across Doncaster.

Police seized around 3kg of cocaine in Wheatley.

"We know that drug supply is often catalyst for other serious and violent crime, which has a huge negative impact on our communities.

“I’d like to reassure people that we are constantly acting on the intelligence we receive and are focused and committed to making Doncaster a better place for all.”