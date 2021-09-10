Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Hartley arrested and behind bars awaiting jail sentence

Sticker seller Phillip Anthony Hartley, 38, was arrested at an address in Mexborough yesterday, South Yorkshire Police said.

He was wanted after failing to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Wednesday to face two separate charges of racially aggravated assault and disorderly behaviour.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 0800 hours, officers attended an address in Mexborough and arrested wanted male Philip Hartley on warrant as a result of failing to attend at Doncaster Magistrates Court for trial.

Phillip Anthony Hartley is behind bars awaiting sentence.

"The trial related to abuse and threats directed towards Doncaster Council staff in the town centre.

"The trial went ahead in Hartley’s absence. Hartley was found guilty and the judge issued the warrant.

"In addition, there was an outstanding warrant from The Royal Courts of Justice.

"Arrangements were made for all the issues to be heard before a Judge at Sheffield Crown Court who was deputed to act as a representative of the High Court Judge in London.

"Hartley refused to leave his cell and go to court.

"As a result, the Judge sent transport to the Custody Suite at Doncaster and Hartley was taken to prison.

"The Judge has stated that he will decide how long to sentence Hartley for on Monday.”

Hartley, whose last known address was Christ Church Road, Doncaster was charged with causing harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing another person harassment, alarm or distress.

The offence, which is alleged to have taken place in the Market Place in Doncaster town centre last October was racially aggravated, the charge said.

It is understood that Hartley was arrested following an incident at the Masons Arms pub.

Hartley, who uses the alias Phillip L’Estrange among a list of names, was also due to face a separate charge of disordely behaviour after being arrested in St Sepulchre Gate in Doncaster town centre in March.