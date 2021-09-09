Arrest warrant issued after Doncaster's Phillip Hartley skips court on racial assault charge
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Doncaster man after he skipped court where he was due to face racially aggravated assault and disorderly behaviour charges.
Sticker salesman and bareknuckle boxer Phillip Anthony Hartley, 38, of Christ Church Road, Doncaster was due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon to face a charge of causing harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing another person harassment, alarm or distress.
The offence, which is alleged to have taken place in the Market Place in Doncaster town centre last October was racially aggravated, the charge said.
Hartley, who uses the alias Phillip L’Estrange, was also due to face a separate charge of disordely behaviour after being arrested in St Sepulchre Gate in Doncaster town centre in March.
Doncaster Magistrates Court said that a warrant for his arrest had been issued without bail.