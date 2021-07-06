Police search for wanted man who has connections in Doncaster

Lee Elwood, aged 37 is wanted in connection to an assault on July 1.

It is reported that at around 11.30am a woman was assaulted and pushed out of a moving vehicle in Moorhead Way, Rotherham.

Elwood has links to Doncaster.

She suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Police now want to speak to Elwood in connection to the incident, as he may hold information which could help officers in their enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police said: “He is described as white with a slim build, short brown hair and a beard.

"He is believed to have links to Rotherham, Doncaster, Cambridge, Bradford and Peterborough.”

Police ask that if you see Elwood to not approach him but to call 999.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you can call 101 quoting incident number 328 of July 1.