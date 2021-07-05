14-year-old boy arrested after early hours high speed police chase heard across Doncaster
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after crashing following a high-speed police chase which was heard across Doncaster in the early hours of this morning.
Residents from all over town reported being woken by sirens and blue flashing lights after 4am during a lengthy police pursuit which began after police received reports of a burglary in Stainforth.
People reported seeing and hearing the chase in Clay Lane, Wheatley, Hatfield, Intake, Sykehouse, Bentley and Kirk Sandall with numerous police vehicles giving chase to two cars.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 4.01am today, police were called to reports of a burglary in progress in Stainforth, Doncaster.
“Two vehicles, a white Jaguar XF and a Peugeot, had reportedly been stolen from outside a property in Kingsway.
“Officers quickly located the Peugeot but the driver failed to stop, at which a police pursuit ensued.
"The Peugeot then crashed at which point the driver, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He remains in police custody at this time.
“Enquiries are still ongoing to locate the Jaguar.”
Eyewitnesses reported as many as eight police cars involved in the pursuit with vehicles spotted racing along Wheatley Hall Road and Barnby Dun Road near to Sandall Park as well as along Armthorpe Road and Sandringham Road in Intake.
One eyewitness said: “By the sounds of it it was a really long chase to go through most parts of Doncaster. I think we all heard the sirens.”
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.