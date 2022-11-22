A personalised watch has been found in Armthorpe.

The watch, as photographed, is personalised with engraved wording that reads:

“To J.W Horne in recognition of 25 year’ service with Scammel Lorries LTD”

Does this belong to you?

A spokesman rfor rhe Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “If this watch belongs to you please contact the Enquiry Desk at Doncaster on 01302 385 214 and quote property reference number DON/032121/22.”

The desk is open between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday.