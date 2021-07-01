Police Report: Day of action uncovers stolen bikes haul in Doncaster

On the 9th June we held a partners day of action in Stainforth.

South Yorkshire Police attended three engagement stalls in different locations with DMBC staff providing an opportunity for members of the public to speak to us.

One vehicle was recovered after it failed to stop for an officer. It was abandoned on New Green and enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver.

Insp Alison Carr

We conducted High visibility patrols in the hot spot areas including the New Park Estate, Kings Park Estate, Princess Avenue, Junction road and Station rd.

During the operation we obtained Intelligence about a location of possibly stolen bikes being stored- we visited the location the next day and recovered a stolen moped and an electric bike

We executed two warrants in connected with stolen property -one on Large square where one male arrested as he in breach of his bail conditions

At a the second address on St Edwins Drive, we found a few vehicle keys.

One of the keys can now be linked to seven crimes and this is an ongoing investigation.

We also worked with the enforcement team doing waste carrier licence checks - a couple checked were in order.

In other work on June 16 we recovered a number of bikes as we believed them to be stolen. We put a post on our Facebook page to try and identify the owners. We were contacted by a number of people and it appears all the bikes were stolen from a school in Pontefract on 15th June. All the bikes have been successfully returned to their happy owners.

On 29th June- we recovered a stolen motorbike in Stainforth. The bike had been stolen the day before from Auckley Doncaster. The bike was fitted with a tracker. The owner contacted one of my officers who made a search for the bike.

Finally 30th June saw my team working with our partners, completing further day of action in the north of Doncaster in Askern. We worked with partners on the engagement stall near the lake , and completed visibility patrols.